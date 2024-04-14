Bihu Festivities Marred by Three Separate Tragic Road Accidents Across Assam

Amidst the vibrant festivities of Bihu, tragedy struck the roads of Assam, casting a pall over the joyous celebrations.
In Balabhitha, on National Highway 27 in Barpeta Road, a collision between a tractor and a Royal Enfield bike proved fatal.
A man named Teno Narzary lost his life on the spot, while another named Nihar Basumatary succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the tractor, laden with stones, was traveling in the wrong direction, causing the accident.
The driver of the tractor fled, behind tragedy and grief. The vehicle's registration number, AS-28C 9461, was identified.
Another heartbreaking incident occurred in Chapar town under the Dhubri district, where a bus and a tempo collided head-on, claiming the lives of two individuals named Zahir Ali and Sirajul Haque. One victim was the tempo driver, while the other was a passenger.
Police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering the bodies and initiated further investigations.
In Kaziranga, amidst the festive fervor of Bihu, a speeding tanker collided with a passenger auto, resulting in the untimely demise of auto driver Babul Saikia.
The driver of the tanker was apprehended by the police.