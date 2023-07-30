Assam: Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Separate Operations

In a proactive move against drug trafficking, the police conducted an anti-drug drive in Assam’s Jagiroad on Sunday.
The drive resulted in the apprehension of a youth named Rafiqul Hoque with heroin. During the operation, the youth's scooty was also seized.
The apprehension took place on Jagiroad College Road.
In another successful operation, the police in Chabua apprehended traffickers with a substantial quantity of drugs.
According to sources, the seized drugs, worth more than Rs 15 lakh, were concealed in 18 soap boxes inside a Santro vehicle. The total quantity of seized drugs amounted to around 250 grams.
The prime suspect, Mukul Bora, was apprehended in connection with the drug smuggling incident.
Earlier on July 29, the Darrang Police accomplished a major breakthrough in Mangaldoi's Dhula area in Assam by apprehending a drug dealer.
According to sources, the businessman, identified as Mubarak Ali, was apprehended from his residence.
The operation led to the recovery of a substantial amount of drugs, including 132 drug containers and 32.2 grams of heroin concealed in two soap boxes.