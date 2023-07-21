Assam: Two Elephants Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Nagaon

Two elephants were found lifeless in the Kondoli area of Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday morning, shrouded in mysterious circumstances.
According to sources, the elephants were found lifeless in Kuhiartoli, with no apparent injury marks, leaving authorities puzzled about the cause of their demise. One of the deceased jumbos was identified as a female in her mid-age.
The forest department has been promptly alerted about the incident, triggering an immediate investigation into the unfortunate deaths of the elephants.
This incident has added to the growing concern as it marks yet another instance of mysterious elephant deaths in the region. Over the past two years, approximately 25 elephant fatalities have been recorded, with most of them remaining enigmatic.
It is to be mentioned that in 2021 alone, a staggering 18 elephants were found dead in the same area, prompting concerns among environmentalists and wildlife officials.
While the exact cause of these recent deaths remains unknown, officials have speculated that lightning strikes might be a possible cause. However, considering the absence of visible injuries or external marks, authorities are also considering the possibility of food-related issues or poisoning.