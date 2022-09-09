Assam: Two Forest Officials Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of Vigilance & Anti Corruption cell on Friday arrested two forest officials in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on bribery charges.

The two officials have been identified as Forester Kamini Narzary, and Forest Guard Prabin Brahma.

According to the probe agency, the duo was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting demanded money for regularising a forest case at Gossaigaon.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the duo.

The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. In the last few months, many state government officials were caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

Recently, the Lat Mandal of Patharighat Revenue Circle in Assam’s Darrang district was arrested while accepting Rs 18,000 from a man for land mutation.

The Lat Manndal has been identified as Hari Das Singha.