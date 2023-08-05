Assam

Assam: Two Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Rangia

Authorities remain puzzled by the circumstances that led to this extreme decision, as the motive remains uncertain.
Assam: Two Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Rangia
Assam: Two Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Rangia
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident that unfolded at Tulsibari in Assam's Rangia, two girls were discovered dead in a heart-wrenching situation.

According to sources, the girls, identified as Mamta Begum (19) and Simon Nessa (17) were discovered hanging from a tree in an isolated area.

Sources have also revealed that both of the deceased girls were cousins.

The girls were found lifeless, leaving the community in shock. Authorities remain puzzled by the circumstances that led to this extreme decision, as the motive remains uncertain.

People have doubts about the duo committing suicide with the same rope.

A joint effort involving police and magistrates has been initiated, with an autopsy scheduled to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

Assam: Two Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Rangia
Guwahati Girl Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Allegedly Leaks Intimate Photos, Videos
Assam police
Alleged suicide

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-two-girls-found-hanging-from-tree-in-rangia
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com