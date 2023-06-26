Assam: Two Goes Missing As Boat Capsizes In Dibru River

Two people went missing on Monday after a boat carrying the individuals capsized in the Dibru River at Chabua in Assam's Dibrugarh district.
According to sources, the three individuals went to the other side of the river to fetch wood on the boat. However, after collecting the wood they decided that one of them will stay behind and continue collecting more wood while the other two will fetch the wood to the side they came from i.e. to the Balijan Tea Estate Ghat.
The incident took place while two of the three individuals were returning with the wood.
Onlookers witnessed the distressing sight and desperately tried to assist, but the boat capsized before they could reach the spot.
The victims of the incident identified as Binoi Sumar and Bedan Murak are still missing under the water. The locals are making continuous efforts to locate and rescue the individuals.
Earlier on May 3, a motorized boat capsized in Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The boat capsized while it was on its way to Amarpur. As per information, at least 30 people were traveling in the boat.