Assam: Boat Capsizes in Sadiya, All Passengers Rescued

A motorized boat capsized in Sadiya in Assam’s Tinsukia district. The incident occurred at the Amarpur Dibang Ghat in Sadiya on Wednesday.

The boat capsized while it was on its way to Amarpur. As per information, at least 30 people were travelling in the boat.

As per reports, the personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police rushed to the spot and launched search operations. All passengers were safely rescued by the rescue teams.

Sources claimed that two four-wheelers were washed away by the heavy current of the water.