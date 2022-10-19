Assam: Two Held For Having Links With Terror Outfit

Two more persons have been arrested in Assam for allegedly having links with terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which is backed by Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS).

According to reports, the duo was arrested a day after four others were arrested in Assam on similar charges.

Later, two more were apprehended following information provided by the four accused who were arrested earlier.

The arrests were made following raids at Barpeta, Tamulpur and Nalbari due districts in Assam.

It may be mentioned that around 45 people have been arrested from across the state since the crackdown on terror modules in Assam was initiated in April.

Most of the arrested persons were either mosque Imams or teachers at private madrasas in Assam.