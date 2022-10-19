Assam: Youth Dies At Majuli Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence

A youth in Assam’s Majuli died at a hospital on Wednesday allegedly due to medical negligence in the second such incident following the high-profile death of a young singer allegedly due to the same reason.

According to reports, the incident took place at Pitambar Dev Goswami Civil Hospital at Garmur.

The family of the deceased has accused that they could not avail ambulance services even after repeatedly trying to contact on emergency number ‘108’.

Moreover, they said that due the absence of a technician at the ICU ward, the victim, identified as Aditya Payeng lost his life.

After complaining of severe chest pain, Payeng had been rushed to the hospital where he died, after which the family accused of negligence and lack of treatment on the part of the hospital authorities.