Assam: Two Held For Posing as Senior Cops; Fake Rubber Stamps Seized

Morigaon police on Monday night apprehended two individuals posing as senior police officers and seized a number of objectionable items from their possession.
The two arrestees, identified as Umar Farooq and Rasidul Islam, were posing as Superintendent of Police (SP), sources informed.
The duo was nabbed from a shop located at Durabandhi Gaon in Laharighat area of the district during an operation conducted late Monday night. The police also seized fake rubber stamps of the District Commisionarate and of the SP’s office from their possession.
Besides the fake stamps, the police also recovered a laptop, a printer, and a swipe machine, sources further informed.
It is learned that the duo allegedly used the rubber stamps to print and issue fake certificates in lieu of money.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.