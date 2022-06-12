Assam: Two Held For Raping Minor In Hojai

Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to reports, the duo, identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman, was nabbed from Jugijan Kandhulimari area in the district.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the police arrested both of them and booked them under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

"Two accused were arrested for raping a minor girl under sections of POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by the victim's family. According to the victim girl, the accused took her in a car and raped her. We have arrested them and will produce them in court," said T Medhi, Station House Officer, Hojai police station.