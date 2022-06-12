Assam

Assam: Two Held For Raping Minor In Hojai

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the police arrested both of them and booked them under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to reports, the duo, identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman, was nabbed from Jugijan Kandhulimari area in the district.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the police arrested both of them and booked them under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

"Two accused were arrested for raping a minor girl under sections of POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by the victim's family. According to the victim girl, the accused took her in a car and raped her. We have arrested them and will produce them in court," said T Medhi, Station House Officer, Hojai police station.

