Mystery Shrouds Recovery Of Grenade Under Delhi Flyover

A grenade was found in the riverbed under the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway, popularly known as DND, in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Saturday night.

According to reports, a group of divers were looking coins in the riverbed when they found the grenade in a pot.

Delhi police and National Security Guards (NSG) were informed of the discovery soon after.

The joint team then reached the spot and safely defused the grenade, which appeared to an old one.

Meanwhile, the NSG team conducted a field inspection of the area and an FIR was registered under the Explosive Substances Act at Mayur Vihar police station.

"The grenade is a rusted old piece. We suspect that someone threw the pot from the bridge in the river. The police conducted an enquiry and analysed footage but have not found anything suspicious," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is on.