Assam: Two Held With 9 Elephant Tusks In Kamrup

In a joint operation, Assam police and state forest department on Thursday apprehended two smugglers with elephant tusks weighing six kilograms in Kamrup district.

As many as nine elephant tusks were seized from the possession of the duo, police informed.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Edison Nongtri and Darishan Nonrum, both hailing from Ribhoi district in Meghalaya.

The duo had also tried to escape but was unsuccessful, police said, adding that they have been handed over Palashbari police station for.

Investigation to unearth further linkages is underway.

Tusks are used by humans to produce ivory, which is used in artifacts and jewellery.

The ivory trade has been severely restricted by the United Nations Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).