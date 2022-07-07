17 Dacoits Nabbed In Meghalaya, 45 Bikes Recovered
In a major haul, the Meghalaya police on Wednesday night apprehended 17 dacoits and recovered 45 suspected stolen bikes along with 17 mobile phones from their possession.
“Dacoits from various areas tried to engage in criminal activities to jeopardise the peace in Meghalaya, but West Garo Hills police apprehended 17 dacoits and recovered 45 bikes and 17 mobile phones in a well-synchronized operation,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma wrote on Twitter.
He also urged the citizens to support police in curbing the menace of organized crime.
On July 3, two most wanted dacoits were shot dead in an encounter by police in Assam’s Cachar district.
The duo has been identified as Kamrul Islam and Amrul Hussain, both residents of Sonai Saidpur and Sonai Krishnapur in Cachar respectively.
According to sources, the dacoits were fired upon after they tried to flee from police custody. Both of them died on the spot.