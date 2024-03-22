Assam: Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 30 Lakh In Cachar

Assam Police on Thursday night conducted a successful operation resulting in the seizure of narcotics and the arrest of individuals involved in Cachar district.
Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, reported that acting on specific intelligence, a special operation was carried out at Kachudaram Bazar Tiniali.
During the operation, Babul Ali (40) and his wife Husnara Begum (34) were apprehended, and five soap cases containing 61.79 grams of brown sugar were recovered, valued at Rs 30.50 lakh.
Legal procedures for the seized items have been initiated.
In a separate incident, Cachar district police intercepted illegal narcotics transportation, leading to the arrest of Ngaibonj Kuki from Jiribam, Manipur.
The operation, conducted at Phulertal Ghaat, Lakhipur, resulted in the seizure of 15 kilograms of ganja from Kuki's possession. Legal actions are underway in this case as well.