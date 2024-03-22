Drug Busts in Assam: Heroin and Liquor Seized, Smugglers Arrested

In a proactive stance against drug trafficking, Jagiroad Police successfully seized a significant haul of heroin, totaling 125 grams and apprehended three drug smugglers. The operation reflects heightened vigilance in combating narcotics trade.
The arrested smugglers were identified as Muddashir Ali, Ali Ullah, and Atabur Rahman.
The seized contraband, with an estimated international market value of nearly 1 crore rupees, was found concealed in an Alto vehicle bearing registration AS-02N-3157.
As per reports, the smugglers illegally brought the heroin from Juria, Nagaon district and attempted to transport the banned substance to Kerala via Jagiroad using a train route.
In another successful operation, the Hailakandi Excise Department seized a significant quantity of foreign liquor bottles, totaling 140, intended for smuggling from Meghalaya to Mizoram via the roads of Assam.
The seizure took place as authorities intercepted a truck attempting to transport the illicit liquor. Inside the truck, officers discovered an attempt to conceal the bottles within a hidden chamber.
The Excise Department's vigilant efforts led to the interception of the truck bearing registration number AS01 NC 7544, and the apprehension of the driver involved.