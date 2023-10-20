Assam: Two Held With Contraband Drugs Worth Rs 20 Crore at Silchar Airport

In a collaborative effort, the Cachar police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), apprehended two individuals at Kumbhirgram Airport and confiscated 4 kilograms of Methamphetamine valued at 20 crore rupees on Thursday.
Acting on specific information, a joint operation was conducted by the Cachar police and the CISF to target drug traffickers at Kumbhirgram Airport. Four parcels containing 4 kilograms of Methamphetamine were successfully recovered.
The detained individuals have been identified as Joseph Lalnunmawia (22 years old) and F Lalhmangaihzuala (30 years old).
Subrata Sen, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Cachar district, explained that the operation was carried out collaboratively by the Cachar police and the CISF, resulting in the seizure of drugs worth 20 crore rupees from two individuals hailing from Mizoram.
"We received information that, a consignment of large quantity of contraband drugs will go to outside of the state through Cachar district and accordingly we had jointly launched an operation with CISF and recovered & seized 4 kg of Methamphetamine from the luggages of two persons at Kumbhirgram Airport, Silchar," the senior police official said.
He further revealed that, based on their boarding passes, the suspects were scheduled to travel to Kolkata from Silchar and were attempting to transport the narcotics to another location.
Further investigation is on.