Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 20 Crores Seized in Karimganj, 2 Held

A huge quantity of contraband drugs was seized and two peddlers were arrested in Karimganj district of Assam.

As per specific inputs, the Karimganj Police on late Tuesday night conducted a search operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AR-01D-5996 at the Bazaricherra area.

Partha Pratim Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said, “We have received information that, a vehicle was coming from Mizoram side carrying narcotics and we immediately set up naka checking in multiple locations. We had intercepted the vehicle and during search operations, we found 3-4 secret chambers and recovered 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle.”

He also said that police apprehended two drug smugglers identified as Kabir Ahmed and Gopendra Das.

The seized drugs have a market value of Rs 20 crores.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, lauding the Karimganj Police, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and said, “Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Kontakcherra and seized 2.01 kg Heroin packed in 131 soap cases and 50,000 YABA tablets. Also apprehended two accused in the operation. Bravo! Keep up the excellent work.”