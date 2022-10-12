Assam: Two Held With Drugs Worth Lakhs In Badarpur

Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district with a huge amount of Yaba tablets.

Sources said that duo was in possession of Yaba tablets worth over Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Hussain Ahmed and Islam Uddin.

The duo was apprehended in Badarpur.

According to police, the duo was about to smuggle the illicit drugs out of Badarpur when they were nabbed.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Last month, police in Assam’s Silchar arrested three people and seized huge quantities of Yaba tablets from their possession during a raid.

According to reports, the raid was carried out at a hotel at Rangirkhari on Sonai road today.

Officials informed that they arrested three people in possession of 5,000 Yaba tablets. They entire seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 1 crore.