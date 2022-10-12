Guwahati: 3 Held For Impersonating Anti-Corruption Officials To Loot Shop

A total of three thugs were arrested by a team of officials from Geetanagar Police Station in Guwahati on Tuesday for impersonating Anti-Corruption Branch officials and robbing a shopkeeper in the city.
Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, “Adaptation from reel to real went topsy turvy! In what can be described as an awful adaptation of the ‘Special 26’ movie, a gang of thugs went bust after they were caught by a CGPD team from Geetanagar PS for posing as Anti Corruption Branch officials.”
The three miscreants were identified by police as Salauddin Seikh, a resident of Nalbari, Dhrubajyoti Sarma of Zoo Tiniali and Rubul Ali of Bhaskar Nagar in Guwahati.
“The gang, enacting as undercover cops, robbed a Pan Shop owner at Zoo Road Tiniali, alleging drug trafficking,” added Guwahati Police.
Meanwhile, the three accused in the matter have been taken into custody and charged under 419/392 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police informed. A case numbered 259/2022 has been registered against them.
It may be noted that on Sunday, the accused had looted a pan shop in broad daylight in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area.
They had approached the shop as officials of Anti-Corruption Branch under the pretense of smoking cigarettes.
They then looted around Rs. 60,000-70,000 by threatening him with allegations of drug peddling.
They also used abusive language when the locals caught them.