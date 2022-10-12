Guwahati: 3 Held For Impersonating Anti-Corruption Officials To Loot Shop

A total of three thugs were arrested by a team of officials from Geetanagar Police Station in Guwahati on Tuesday for impersonating Anti-Corruption Branch officials and robbing a shopkeeper in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, “Adaptation from reel to real went topsy turvy! In what can be described as an awful adaptation of the ‘Special 26’ movie, a gang of thugs went bust after they were caught by a CGPD team from Geetanagar PS for posing as Anti Corruption Branch officials.”

The three miscreants were identified by police as Salauddin Seikh, a resident of Nalbari, Dhrubajyoti Sarma of Zoo Tiniali and Rubul Ali of Bhaskar Nagar in Guwahati.

“The gang, enacting as undercover cops, robbed a Pan Shop owner at Zoo Road Tiniali, alleging drug trafficking,” added Guwahati Police.