Assam: Two Held With Rs 2.45 Lakh In Fake Currency

Assam police have arrested two persons with a large amount of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in Nagaon district.

The duo was allegedly involved in the printing and distribution of counterfeit notes.

Acting on specific inputs, an operation was conducted by Dipti Mali, APS, Dy. SP (S&I), Nagaon and Shri Mrinmoy Das, APS, SDPO, Kaliabor, along with Insp. Rajib Baruah, Kaliabor PS and SI Pawan Kalita, O/C Samaguri PS at Dakhin Phutakolong village and apprehended two persons.

The duo was identified as Baharuddin (29) and Malik Kastur (32), both hailing from Nagaon.

During the operation, six bundles of FICN (500 rupee denomination) with a total face value of Rs 2.45 lakh were seized along with one Maruti van and one new Pulsar bike without registration number. Two mobile phones were also seized from their possession.

On April 27, Guwahati police busted a fake currency racket and arrested two persons involved in it.

The two persons held by police were identified as Abdul Kadir and Aizul Rahman. They are residents of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, police informed.

Police said that the two tried to trade Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 15 lakhs.

The pack had only Rs 3,000 in original currency, while the rest were white paper, police further informed, adding that they also recovered six mobile phones from the arrested persons.

