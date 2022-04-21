Assam: Two Killed In Karimganj Road Accident

Two persons were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday.

As per reports, the duo was killed when an auto rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a trailer truck at Badarpur area.

The deceased have been identified as Mojibur Rahman and Mohammad Jaynal, both hailing from Kalain area of Cachar district.

Additionally, the driver of the auto was critically injured and is undergoing medical treatment.

On Saturday, a total of five youths were killed in a major road accident that took place late on national highway 15 in the Biswanath district of Assam.

Five people, of whom two were boys and three were girls, were killed on the spot. Those who died in the accident included minors as well.

Survivors from the incident informed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol while driving and misjudged a turning as he was over speeding, resulting in the vehicle turning over.

