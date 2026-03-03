Assam: Two Killed in Wild Elephant Attacks in Goalpara

Two tragic deaths in separate wild elephant attacks within a span of just 12 hours happened in Goalpara district.

After the death of Paladip M. Sangma in a wild elephant attack at Dudhnoi’s Dabli area on Sunday night, another life was lost in a similar incident under the Rangjuli Forest Range.

The latest incident took place at Jalapara in Dhanubhanga, under the Rangjuli forest range in Goalpara district. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Arup Kumar Das. He was reportedly returning home on his motorcycle from his Banana Farmlate at night when the tragedy struck.

According to local sources, Das encountered a wild elephant on his way back. The elephant, believed to be a female accompanied by her calf, suddenly charged at him. In a desperate attempt to save himself, Das abandoned his motorcycle and tried to flee. However, the elephant attacked him before he could escape. The incident occurred around midnight.

Locals have expressed concern over the frequent movement of wild elephants in human settlements and have urged the forest department to take stronger measures to prevent such tragic encounters.