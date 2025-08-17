Devshila Elephant Spear Attack; Rangapara Elephant Calf Dead

A wild elephant was brutally attacked with a spear in the Devshila forest area under Rangjuli Forest Division in Goalpara district, leaving the animal injured and struggling to move. The incident reportedly occurred when the elephant entered Dewshila from the Gathiyapara forest area. Locals witnessed the attack and captured the horrifying scene on their mobile phones.

According to eyewitnesses, the spear is still lodged in the elephant’s left leg, causing immense pain. Footage shows the elephant running back and forth across a national highway, unable to walk properly due to the injury. Disturbingly, there are reports that the attackers may have attempted to kill the tusked elephant to take its tusks.

Forest officials launched a search operation in the Dewshila reserved forest immediately after the incident but have so far been unable to locate the elephant. Authorities warned that if the spear is not removed within the next two days, the animal’s condition could worsen. Currently, no medical treatment has been administered to the injured elephant.

This incident has raised serious concerns about wildlife safety in the Rangjuli forest region and the need for stricter measures to protect elephants from human attacks.

Forest officials are conducting a search for a wild elephant injured in Devshila forest, part of the Rangjuli Forest Division in Goalpara district. The elephant was reportedly attacked with a spear while entering Dewshila from the Gathiyapara forest area, and locals captured the disturbing scene on their mobile phones.

Following the incident, forest personnel launched an extensive operation in the Devshila Reserved Forest to locate the injured elephant. So far, the elephant has not been found.

Authorities have deployed drone cameras from Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, along with a team of forest officials and veterinarians, to track and provide medical assistance to the elephant. Additionally, a trained domestic elephant will be used to help locate and rescue the wild elephant.

The forest department suspects that the elephant was deliberately attacked with a spear. Reports confirm that the animal has sustained a deep injury on its left leg and is in urgent need of treatment.

Efforts are ongoing to rescue the elephant and prevent further harm.

In Rangapara’s Dhendai Tea Garden (Branch No. 27), the lifeless body of a wild elephant calf was discovered early Sunday morning (Aug 17). Locals reportedly spotted the calf trapped in a narrow drain running through the tea garden and immediately informed the forest department.

The calf, estimated to be around one month old, appears to have fallen into the drain while moving through the tea estate at night, according to eyewitnesses. Its untimely death has left wildlife enthusiasts and local residents deeply distressed. Forest officials are investigating the incident and assessing preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

One local resident said, “It is sad to see that a month-old elephant calf has died in our area. We have informed forest officials to investigate the incident.” He added that in the Dhendai tea garden area, many elephant calves have recently died. Locals have urged the forest department to take urgent action, calling it heartbreaking to witness the loss of these young elephants.

