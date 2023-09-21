Assam

Assam: Two Labourers Severely Injured In Tragic Road Accident

According to sources, a Tata ACE vehicle was involved in a collision with the individuals.
Assam: Two Labourers Severely Injured In Tragic Road Accident
Assam: Two Labourers Severely Injured In Tragic Road AccidentREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A tragic road accident occurred at Barbil in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, involving eleven laborers who were en route to work at Jal Jeevan Mission on Thursday.

According to sources, a Tata ACE vehicle was involved in a collision with the individuals.

Unfortunately, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road. As a result of this horrific incident, two individuals sustained serious injuries and have been promptly admitted to the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional civil hospital.

Authorities are responding to the situation, and efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care to those injured in the accident.

Assam: Two Labourers Severely Injured In Tragic Road Accident
Assam: 3 Accidents In A Day In Kaliabor Leaves Several Injured
Assam Transport Department

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-two-labourers-severely-injured-in-tragic-road-accident
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com