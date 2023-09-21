Assam: Two Labourers Severely Injured In Tragic Road Accident

A tragic road accident occurred at Barbil in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, involving eleven laborers who were en route to work at Jal Jeevan Mission on Thursday.
According to sources, a Tata ACE vehicle was involved in a collision with the individuals.
Unfortunately, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road. As a result of this horrific incident, two individuals sustained serious injuries and have been promptly admitted to the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional civil hospital.
Authorities are responding to the situation, and efforts are underway to provide necessary medical care to those injured in the accident.