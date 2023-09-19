Assam: 3 Accidents In A Day In Kaliabor Leaves Several Injured

In a tragic incident, as many as six people were run over by a pickup vehicle carrying the idol of Manasha Devi and headed for immersion in Assam's Kaliabor on Tuesday.
As per initial reports, the organisers were headed to immerse the idol of the Hindu deity in a nearby waterbody when the six people of the troupe accompanying the vehicle and walking ahead of it, were run over.
The driver of the Bolero pickup vehicle reportedly lost control of it and ran over the people in front of it.
However, no casualties were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, those injured were rushed to the Kaliabor Civil Hospital nearby.
Earlier in the day, in a similar incident in Kaliabor, a tractor carrying the idol of Lord Vishwakarma for immersion, met with an accident.
The incident took place at Hatiakhowa village near Naltali in the Kaliabor subdivision of Assam's Nagaon district.
The trailer attached behind the tractor reportedly turned turtle injuring several children atop it.
The injured children were rushed to the Kaliabor subdivision hospital, while one child, who sustained serious injuries was referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for improved treatment.
In another road mishap in the Boraligaon village in Kaliabor, a scooty rider was seriously injured after being hit by a Traveller vehicle.
The injured person was identified as Devraj Khatura. He was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.
The accident took place on the national highway 37. The Traveller which caused the accident was seized by Missa Police in Nagaon.