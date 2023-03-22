Assam: Two Lat Mandals Arrested On Graft Charges

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested the Lat Mandal of Biswanath Revenue circle in Assam on bribery charges.

The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Lagan Basowar, who is posted at O/O Circle Officer, Biswanath Revenue Circle.

According to the vigilance team, Basowar was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land.

The team also apprehended the middle-man, namely Rajesh Tanti, for accepting the bribe and conspiring with the Lat Mandal in the bribery case.

Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed,”Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Lagan Basowar, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Biswanath Revenue Circle after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice.”