Assam: Two Lat Mandals Arrested On Graft Charges

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested the Lat Mandal of Biswanath Revenue circle in Assam on bribery charges.
The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Lagan Basowar, who is posted at O/O Circle Officer, Biswanath Revenue Circle.
According to the vigilance team, Basowar was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land.
The team also apprehended the middle-man, namely Rajesh Tanti, for accepting the bribe and conspiring with the Lat Mandal in the bribery case.
Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed,”Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Lagan Basowar, Lat Mandal, O/O Circle Officer, Biswanath Revenue Circle after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice.”
In another tweet, he shared a picture of the accused middle-man and wrote, “In the same trap operation, Sh Rajesh Tanti, middleman was also apprehended by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM for accepting the bribe and conspiring with the Lat Mandal in the bribery case. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice.”
In a separate operation, a team of anti-corruption cell arrested the Lat Mandal of Baghbor Revenue Circle in Barpeta for taking bribe.
The arrested individual, identified as Azahar Ali Ahmed, was caught red-handed by the team while accepting the bribe money of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for demarcation of his land.
“Third trap of the day. A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Md. Azahar Ali Ahmed, Lat Mandal O/O Circle Officer, Baghbor Revenue Circle after he accepted demanded bribe of Rs20000/ from the complainant for demarcation of his land. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice,” Kumar tweeted.
Notably, this is the third arrest by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the same day.
In Guwahati, the chief engineer at the officer of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation was arrested for accepting a demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.
The arrested chief engineer has been identified as Indrajit Bora.
So far this month, the vigilance team executed 11 successful trap operations and arrested 15 persons, Kumar further informed.
Last week, the anti-corruption cell arrested the Lat Mandal of Hajo Revenue Circle while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant.
The arrestee, identified as Tankeswar Nath, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the demanded money from the complainant for conversion of his ceiling land to Miyadi Patta.