Assam: Two Life Sentence Convicts Flee from Silchar Central Jail

In a sensational incident, two life sentenced prisoners escaped from the Silchar Central Jail in Assam’s Cachar district, reports emerged on Thursday.
The two convicts who escaped from the jail have been identified as Hifzur Rahman and Deep Nunia. As per reports, the duo escaped from the jail on Wednesday night. Hifzur is a resident of Karimganj and Deep hails from Silchar. Hifzur was serving life imprisonment for a 2011 murder case and Deep for a 2018 murder case.
According to sources, the two prisoners fled by digging a tunnel under the wall of the jail. Meanwhile, on receiving the news, the police immediately started an investigation. Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha, Additional SP (Crime) also visited the jail premises as part of the investigation.
The incident has raised concerns on the security arrangements of the central jail and the responsibilities of the authorities.
Last month, a prisoner identified as Shyamal Pal escaped from Assam’s Udalguri jail. Shyamal was serving a life sentence in a murder case since 2011. The jail authorities lodged an FIR at Udalguri Sadar police station, and a massive manhunt has been launched to catch the fugitive. The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements in the jail, and the authorities have assured that they will look into the matter and take appropriate action.