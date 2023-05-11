Assam: Two Life Sentence Convicts Flee from Silchar Central Jail

Last month, a prisoner identified as Shyamal Pal escaped from Assam’s Udalguri jail. Shyamal was serving a life sentence in a murder case since 2011. The jail authorities lodged an FIR at Udalguri Sadar police station, and a massive manhunt has been launched to catch the fugitive. The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements in the jail, and the authorities have assured that they will look into the matter and take appropriate action.