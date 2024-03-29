Assam: Two Minor Boys Found Dead In Gossaigaon

Assam

In a distressing turn of events, the tight-knit community of Gossaigaon, nestled in Assam's Kokrajhar district, was rocked by the discovery of two minor boys found dead in a field on Friday morning. 

The incident was reported from Jamunatari Village near Tulsibil.

The deceased boys have been identified as Nurjamal Haque (10) and Rakibul Sheikh (5). The duo had gone missing yesterday evening (Thursday).

Sources reveal troubling signs of injury on their bodies, sparking speculation of foul play. 

Local police arrived at the scene soon after and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

