BREAKING: Minor Girls Washed Away By River In Assam, Found Dead

A rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam has been deployed for search operations for the recovery of the two missing girls.
A shocking incident has come to the fore from Assam's Bajali district where the bodies of two minor girls were recovered after they were initially reported missing after going for a bath at the Pahumara River on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested that there were three girls who had gone for a bath in the river. However, two of them were washed away in the river.

A rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam was swiftly deployed for search operations for the recovery of the two missing girls.

However, there have been no reports of their whereabouts after initial searches were carried out. The incident came to the fore from Dhumarkur region of the Bajali district.

The girls who went missing have been identified as Elija Khatun and Afsana Khatun. Search operations were underway to locate and rescue them.

Later on, in a tragic turn of events, the rescue teams came across the bodies of the washed away minor girls.

