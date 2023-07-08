Assam: Two Minor Boys Killed After Falling Into Pond In Nalbari

A tragic incident unfolded at Barazara in Chandkuchi in Assam’s Nalbari, where two young boys lost their lives after accidentally falling into a pond while playing on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Manash Jyoti Ghosh and Himu Das, both minors. The incident occurred as the children were engrossed in their playful activities near the water's edge.
Sadly, their innocent adventure turned fatal, and despite immediate efforts to rescue them, they couldn't be saved.
The community is mourning the loss of these young lives, and this devastating incident serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring safety measures near water bodies to prevent such heartbreaking accidents.
Earlier on July 6, a youth died by drowning in a pond at Kachari pathar area of Duliajan in Assam.
As per sources, the youth identified as Mahesh Binjuar went to take bath in the pond after which he drowned.
Mahesh had been missing since evening of July 5. Upon searching, the locals recovered the lifeless body of him from the pond.