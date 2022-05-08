Assam: Two Minor Girls Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Kokrajhar

In a harrowing incident, two minor girls in Assam’s Kokrajhar district were allegedly sexually assaulted by three minor boys on Saturday evening.

According to sources, the incident happened yesterday evening around 5 pm at a village near Nilgar border, about 12 kms from Kokrajhar Sadar police station.

The minor boys allegedly drugged the two girls before committing the crime, sources said.

Later, the three minor boys were arrested based on the complaint by the families of both the victim girls.

In April last month, a fast-track court in Assam awarded death sentence to three accused in the rape and murder of two girls last year in Kokrajhar.

The trio was convicted in the case on April 6.

The trio Muzamil Sheikh, Najibul Ali Sheikh & Farizul were awarded the death sentence by special judge C Chaturvedi of Kokrajhar fast-track court.

The accused were arrested on June 14, 2021, days after the girls were found murdered.

The incident had led to a huge outcry, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

