Assam: Two Minor Girls Drown In Pond at Cachar

The incident was reported at a pond located near Dumkar village.

According to information, the duo fell into the pond while attempting to wash their hands. The incident occurred when both of them were returning home from school.

Following the incident, locals recovered the bodies from the pond. Local police later reached the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Earlier this month, at least three school students died due to drowning in North Guwahati’s Amingaon.

The deceased students were identified as Ambika Das, Jitu Das and Annan Haldar.

As per reports, the students went to take a bath just near the bank of Brahmaputra River in the Mariapatty locality in North Guwahati's Amingaon in the afternoon hours and got drowned.

All the three victims were later rushed to a nearby hospital; however, they succumbed to conditions related to drowning.