Assam: Bus Loses Control To Fall Off Road Into Pond In Sipajhar

A passenger bus ran off the road and fell into a pond in Assam’s Sipajhar on Thursday causing injuries to several passengers.
According to information received, the incident took place on the national highway 15 at Sipajhar in Darrang district of Assam.
The passenger bus, bearing registration number AS 25 AC 8699 lost control and fell into a roadside pond. While no casualties were reported, several passengers reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.
Earlier this week, one person, a youth, was killed in a major road accident in Assam's Bokakhat on Tuesday.
As per initial reports, a pick-up vehicle and a truck collided head on near an Indian Oil Petrol Pump in the Latabari village of Bokakhat subdivision in Assam's Golaghat district. The accident took place on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.
According to information received, a youth was killed on the spot as a result of the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The deceased was identified as Nirmal Ram Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, those injured were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for improved treatment.