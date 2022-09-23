Assam: Two More PFI Members Arrested

The special cell of Assam Police on Thursday night arrested two more PFI members. The PFI members have been arrested from Karimganj and one from the outskirts of Guwahati.

The arrested persons are now under interrogation at SOU police station in Kahilipara.

Both the persons will be produced in the court today.

With the arrests of these two members, the total members arrested are 12.

The ten arrested on Thursday have been sent to judicial custody. Out of the 10 PFIs, nine were PFI cadres and one had link with PFI.

They were produced before the court and police asked for 14 day judicial custody however, the court ordered to remand for five days in police custody.

Police seized mobile phones and some documents from the members and produced them in court.

A case has been registered against them under case no 02/2022 u/s 120(B),124(A)/153(A)/353.