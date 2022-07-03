Assam: Two Most Wanted Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter

Two most wanted dacoits were shot dead in an encounter by police in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday night.

The duo has been identified as Kamrul Islam and Amrul Hussain, both residents of Sonai Saidpur and Sonai Krishnapur in Cachar respectively.

According to sources, the dacoits were fired upon after they tried to flee from police custody. Both of them died on the spot.

Police had arrested the duo from Jorhat a few days ago for their involvement in several crimes.

Last month, a most wanted coal mafia was shot dead in an encounter by the Hailakandi police.

The deceased cola mafia has been identified as Abdul Ahad Choudhury. He was a resident of Karimganj district.

The police resorted to firing after the mafia tried to flee from police custody during his medical check-up at the Lala Civil Hospital in Hailakandi.