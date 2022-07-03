BJP's Rahul Narwekar Elected Speaker of Maha Assembly

First-time BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has been elected as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday, days after political turmoil unfolded in the state.

Narwekar is a BJP MLA from Colaba Assembly constituency.

The election began at 11 am today after the House proceedings. While Narwekar garnered 164 votes, the opposition candidate from Shiv Sena Rajan Salvi got 107 votes.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the other MLAs in the state Assembly who cast their votes.

However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting for BJP candidate Narwekar. Both its MLAs, Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count.

Since February 2021, the post of the speaker was vacant after Nana Patole of Congress quit. Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal had been acting as the Speaker.

With the speaker being elected, the Shinde government is expected to face the floor test next on Monday during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly.