Assam: Two Residences In Karbi Anglong Set Ablaze By Miscreants

In a stressful incident that took place at the Assam-Meghalaya border in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong on Thursday, some miscreants set fire to the residences of two Karbi families.
According to sources, the miscreants who set the residences on fire belonged to the Khasi community.
The owners of the residences were identified as Rukasen Teron and Nicholas Timung.
Moreover, a large number of tree plantations and farming areas were hampered in the Tapat area of the border.
Sources further indicate that around 200 Khasi individuals from Lapangap village of Meghalaya came and set the residences ablaze.
Later, the authorities reached at the scene and extinguished the fire with the help of the locals.
It is to be mentioned that the two victim families were moved to a safer place.