Houses Of Kuki Community Set Ablaze In Fresh Spate Of Violence In Manipur

Fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Manipur yet again as miscreants allegedly torched houses of the Kuki community in Imphal on Monday night.
According to reports, miscreants allegedly set ablaze the houses belonging to the Kuki community at Zomi Villa in Imphal late Monday night.
Academecian and writer Thongkholal Haokip took to Twitter and wrote,”Despite the repeated claims by Manipur Chief Minister that normalcy has returned in Imphal, tonight Cannan veng/Zomi villa, located at the heart of Imphal, is burnt down. Law and order is a far cry in this land of impunity.”
Violent incidents triggered by ethnic clashes have been raging in the state since May 3. So far, at least 150 people have lost their lives with over 1,000 injured. Around 50,000 people have also been displaced due to the violence.
Notably, 21-member delegation of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A was on a two-day visit to violence-torn Manipur recently.
The delegation included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD.
The opposition MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district, and Churachandpur and met victims. The delegation also met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to hand over a memorandum to her.
After returning back to the national capital on Sunday after completing their two-day visit, the delegation leaders appealed the Central Government to initiate measures at the earliest for peace to be restored in the state.