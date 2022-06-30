Assam: Two Special Trains to Run Between Silchar-New Haflong

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate two special trains between Silchar-New Haflong-Silchar and Guwahati-Langting-Guwahati to facilitate the movement of passengers in the hill section.

The special trains will run on daily basis from Thursday (June 30) to July 14. However, the Guwahati-Langting-Guwahati train service will not be available on Saturday, says NFR official.

Special Train No. 05616 (Silchar – New Haflong Special), will depart from Silchar at 07:20 hours to reach New Haflong at 11:30 hours.

Train No. 05615 (New Haflong – Silchar Special), will depart from New Haflong at 15:30 hours to reach Silchar at 20:30 hours.

Also Read: Manipur Landslide: Amit Shah Takes Stock of Situation

During its both way journey the special train will have stoppages at Badarpur, Sukritipur, Hilara, Bihara, Chandranathpur, Damcherra, Bandarkhal, Ditokcherra, New Harangajao and Jatinga Lumpur stations. The special train will consists of 11 coaches.

There will be two Seating cum Luggage Coaches, three General Seating, two non-AC Chair Car and four Sleeper Class coaches.

Special Train No. 05611 (Guwahati – Langting Special), will depart from Guwahati at 08:15 hours to reach Langting at 12:45 hours.

Train No. 05612 (Langting - Guwahati Special), will depart from Langting at 14:05 hours to reach Guwahati at 20:00 hours.

During its both way journey the special train will have stoppages at Jagiroad, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lanka, Lumding, Manderdisa, Hatikhali and Dibolong stations.

The special train will consists of seven coaches. There will be one Seating cum Luggage Coach and six General seating coaches.

It may be mentioned that in the beginning of second week of May, due to heavy torrential rains and massive landslides, around 85 Kms of railway track in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Lumding division were badly affected. Breaches had occurred at more than 61 locations in this section, resulting disruption of the rail communication to the hilly states of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and parts of Assam.