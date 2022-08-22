Assam: Two Suspected Al-Qaeda Terrorists Sent To 7-Day Judicial Custody

Two arrested suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were on Monday sent to seven days police custody.

The two accused, identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque, were arrested by Assam police in Goalpara district on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Goalpara SP VV Rakesh Reddy said that both the suspects were produced before the court in Goalpara on Sunday evening and the court sent them to seven days of police custody.

According to Reddy, the arrestees had given logistic support to the Jihadi terrorists who came here from Bangladesh and during interrogation, they confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells in Goalpara district.

"Our investigation is on. We have found input that, the absconding Bangladeshi terrorists were engaged in the task to radicalize many people in the district. We are verifying about forming of sleeper cells in the district. During interrogation, the arrested two terrorists revealed a few more names and we are trying to identify these persons also," Reddy said.

"The arrested persons had organized one Dharma Sabha in December 2019 at Sundarpur Tilapara Madrassa under Matia police station where many Bangladeshi nationals with linkages to AQIS were invited as guest speakers and that Dharma Sabha is only helpful to have a gathering or kind of indoctrination. We have not gotten any input about arms training in the district so far," he added.



Since March this year, Assam police have busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state and arrested 35 persons.