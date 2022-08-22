Guwahati: UIDAI Holds Workshop On ‘Recent Initiatives For Simplifying Aadhaar Usage’

A State Level workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar Usage’ was organized by the regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Guwahati on Monday.

The workshop was a part of an effort to promote Aadhaar usage by states, an official release stated.

The workshop was chaired by Dr. M. ArizAhammed, IAS, Principal Secretary, Govt. of Assam.

While addressing the participants/officials, “he has highlighted that the gap between what governance should be and what governance is at the field should be reduced. He stated that Aadhaar was instrumental in delivering benefits without any bias of religion, caste, class or gender thereby instilling equality and development for all."

Senior officers from Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim governments had attended the workshop & representatives from these four states had given detailed presentation on progress of Aadhaar enrolment & initiatives taken to implement DBT &Aadhaar authentication system for providing benefits to the beneficiaries after their successful biometric authentication. Best practices adopted by the states were also explained.

Speaking on the occasion Sh. Devajit Khound, DDG UIDAI, RO Guwahati explained how Aadhaar become the core of India’s digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar with its inherent features of Uniqueness, Authentication, Financial Address and e-KYC has helped the government authorities to directly reach residents for delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services.

In his speech, he also emphasized on use of Aadhaar in every social welfare schemes to bring transparency/visibility in the existing system & urged the State Govt’s that benefits shall be provided to the beneficiaries through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System for last mile delivery.

All the sessions of the workshop deliberated on Aadhaar features, Key Developments on Usage of Aadhaar, Data Privacy &Information Security.