Assam: Two Suspected Jihadis Including Minor Apprehended in Lahorighat

Two suspected jihadis including a minor boy were apprehended from Lahorighat in Assam's Morigaon district, reports said on Sunday.
According to reports, the jihadis were nabbed from a hideout busted during an operation held at South Senimari in Lahorighat.
The jihadis have been identified as Islam Mandol (70) and Mustakim (13) sources said. Both are residents of Mymensingh in Bangladesh, sources added.
Reportedly, the duo had entered into Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura on December 15. Since then, they were carrying out their activities by setting up a camp at Lahorighat, reports added.
Further, it has also been alleged that Islam Mandol who bears a Bangladesh pasport and visa had enrolled his name in the electoral list of the Lahorighat constituency by changing his name to Nur Islam, sources claimed.
The police have launched a probe to determine how the Bangladeshi national registered his name in the voter's list.