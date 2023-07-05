Suspected Terrorist with Jihadi-Links Arrested in Assam’s Tezpur

The special cell of the Assam police which is working diligently to track jihadi elements that are trying to operate from Assam has nabbed another suspected linkman on Tezpur, of late.
The arrested jihadi linkman identified as Motiur Rahman has been accused of having links with Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Rahman, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon was produced before the Court of the District and Session Judge, Kamrup Metro, Guwahati on Wednesday.
The court remanded Rahman to 10-day police custody in a case filed by the Special Cell against a case under FIR no. 01/2023.
A few reliable sources to Pratidin Time informed that Motiur Rahman was arrested on basis of a previous confession made by an arrested ABT linkman Jalaluddin Sheikh from Goalpara district of Assam.
It may be mentioned that Jalaluddin along with Abdus Subhan was arrested by Assam police last year for their alleged links with Jehadi outfit Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
The police during an investigation had revealed both of them were involved in providing logistic support as well as sheltering to now absconding Bangladeshi nationals.
In addition to that, they had also confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells. Also their active linkages have been found with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
They were later released on bail by the court earlier this year and were taken into custody by by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in month of June.