Suspected Terrorist with Jihadi-Links Arrested in Assam’s Tezpur

In addition to that, they had also confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells. Also their active linkages have been found with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS/Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

They were later released on bail by the court earlier this year and were taken into custody by by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in month of June.