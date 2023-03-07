Assam: Two Teenagers Go Missing While Taking Bath In River

Amid Holi festivities, two teenagers have reportedly gone missing after they went for a bath in a river at Goalpara in Assam on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said that the duo had gone for a bath at the river located near Gopalpur along the Krishnoi-Dudhnoi route.

Soon after, both of them went missing, suspected to have been swept away by strong currents.

The duo has been identified as Shubham Nath and Janardhan Das, both students of Class 12 and Class 10 respectively.

After the duo didn’t reach their respective homes until the evening, their families lodged a missing complaint at a local police station.

Later, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) reached the scene and commenced a search operation to trace the missing youths.

Earlier yesterday, a teenager had gone missing after he jumped off a bridge at Sadiya under Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The teen allegedly jumped off the Dr Bhupen Hazazrika setu (bridge) at Sadiya into River Brahmaputra, after which he went missing.

Sources said that the sandals belonging to the teen was found atop the bridge from where he allegedly jumped off.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was pressed into action to trace the missing teenager.

The identity of the missing boy has not been ascertained yet.

The Bhupen Hazarika Setu, commonly known as the Dhola Sadiya Bridge, is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, a youth jumped off from Kaliabhomora bridge in Assam’s Tezpur.

The youth was identified as Nihal Kakati, a resident of Narayanpur.