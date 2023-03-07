PM Modi Arrives In Guwahati After Attending Swearing In Ceremonies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati having attended the swearing-in ceremonies of Nagaland and Meghalaya chief ministers.
PM Modi landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati today and was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.
The Prime Minister was welcomed with a display of folk culture of ethnic groups at the airport. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Always a great honour to have Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in #NorthEast. Welcomed him at Guwahati airport along with Hon Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji.”
“Looking forward to have a day full of learnings, blessings & joy in presence of Hon PM,” he added.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister Modi had landed in Guwahati before heading off to Meghalaya and Nagaland in order to attend the swearing in ceremonies of the chief ministers of the newly formed governments in the states following the recently held assembly elections.
PM Modi was welcomed by the newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. From there, PM Modi left for Meghalaya first to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.
Later on, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Nagaland in order to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Tripura tomorrow to take part in the swearing ceremony of Manik Saha as chief minister.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary Jagat Prakash Nadda have joined the PM Modi on his trip to the Northeast. They were also part of the swearing-in ceremonies.
Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati), Traffic had imposed traffic restrictions on vehicular movement for March 7 and 8 in light of PM Modi’s visit.