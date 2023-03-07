PM Modi Arrives In Guwahati After Attending Swearing In Ceremonies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Guwahati having attended the swearing-in ceremonies of Nagaland and Meghalaya chief ministers.

PM Modi landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Borjhar in Guwahati today and was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

The Prime Minister was welcomed with a display of folk culture of ethnic groups at the airport. Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Always a great honour to have Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in #NorthEast. Welcomed him at Guwahati airport along with Hon Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji.”

“Looking forward to have a day full of learnings, blessings & joy in presence of Hon PM,” he added.