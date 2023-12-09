Assam: Two Tuskers Electrocuted; Alleged Negligence Leads To Calf's Death

In a heartbreaking incident in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, two adult elephants lost their lives after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire on Saturday morning.
The incident was reported adjacent to a jungle area in east Digaru area raising concerns about the increasing human-elephant conflict in the region.
Following the discovery of the carcasses, a pall of gloom descended on the region with locals mourning the deaths of the majestic animals.
In a separate incident on the same day, an elephant calf, born within a herd, succumbed to illness during medical treatment at Kampur in Nagaon district.
According to sources, the elephant calf was born on Friday and reportedly became ill. In response, the forest department tranquilized the calf and transported it for treatment, but unfortunately, it passed away within a few hours.
Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the forest department, intensifying the outcry surrounding the welfare of elephants in the area.