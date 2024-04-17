Assam: Two Women Dead as Tree Falls On Them Following Heavy Storm

Two women were tragically killed after a big tree fell on them following heavy storm on Tuesday night at Udalguri under the Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
The deceased women have been identified as Geeta Narzary and Sabita Musahari. According to sources, the duo had come on a visit to Udalguri from Gohpur for personal reasons.
It is learned that the tree, which weakened over time, got uprooted last night as heavy storm lashed the region, prompting villagers to take cover. The two women, unfortunately, were at the wrong place at the wrong time as the tree collapsed on them. Both died on the spot.
In another incident, two cattle heads were killed after being struck by a lightning strike at Raha in Nagaon district.