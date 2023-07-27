Assam: Two-Year-Old Drowns To Death in Pond at Tezpur

In a tragic incident that took place in Assam's Tezpur, a two-year-old child lost his life after falling into the water on Thursday.
The unfortunate incident occurred when the child, identified as Rihan Ali, accidentally fell into a pond while playing in the backyard of the house in Raj Bharal village. Despite immediate efforts to rescue the toddler, he succumbed to the incident.
The heart-wrenching event has left the family and the community in deep sorrow and mourning.
Authorities and local residents are extending their condolences and offering support to the grieving family during this difficult time.
Earlier on July 19, a teenage girl drowned to death in a pond at Balma Hussain chapori of Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The girl, who hailed from Dulia Gaon, went to catch fish along with a friend in a nearby paddy field following which the incident took place.