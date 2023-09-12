Assam: Two-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sold by Father; Second Child Sale Attempt Foiled

In a deeply distressing incident that took place at Dayang Mukh in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong, a two-year-old girl was reportedly sold in Radhanagar village, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, the child's father, identified as Dilip Biswas, stands accused of this shocking act, allegedly selling his own daughter for a sum of Rs 10,000.
Furthermore, it has come to light that Dilip attempted to sell his second child, a four-month-old son, for Rs 50,000.
The incident surfaced when the child's mother filed a complaint against her husband.
Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the local police station, initiating a legal investigation into this deeply troubling case.
Earlier on September 11, a shocking case of child selling came to the fore from Assam's Nagaon where an advocate and a notary were accused.
As per initial reports, Advocate Rosy Hussain and notary official Jury Burhagohain were accused of the crime.
According to the information received, the duo purchased the four-month-old child from a woman.
Moreover, they allegedly contacted a middleman named Rashel Ali for the purchase who had facilitated the transaction.